Water security must be top SONA priority as municipal systems falter, expert warns

" South Africa is a water-scarce country, and yet we use about 218 liters per person per day than the international average, where the average is about 173 liters," says De Wet Taljaard, who is a technical advisor at Investec Sustainable Solutions.





"To add insult to injury, our municipal water systems are really struggling to keep up with demand, not only in terms of the water quality, but also in terms of delivery.





Research has revealed that the proportion of municipal water supply systems failing microbiological standards has surged.





It was 5% in 2014 and rose to 46% in 2023, while municipal reliability has fallen to 68%.





ALSO READ: GNU parties urge Ramaphosa to prioritise economic growth, municipal reform





Taljaard has tied improved water infrastructure and security to economic growth.





He says almost half of municipal water is lost before it reaches consumers or generates revenue.





He believes the water crisis requires collaboration between government and the private sector.





" It really is about seeing water as a shared resource, be that in terms of supply, be that in terms of efficiency gains, in terms of technology being applied where it's needed to reuse and recycle water effectively, or it's to identify, where m ore efficient ways of using that water can be implemented not only from an industrial and commercial perspective, but from a broader sector perspective."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)