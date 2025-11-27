 Water, power cuts hit several Durban licensing centres
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The KZN Department of Transport is working to address water and electricity cuts at several licensing and testing centres in the Greater Durban area.

The department says the disconnection is over property rates.

“We remain concerned about possible disruption of following services, the conversion and registration of new number plates, new learners and driving licenses, the renewals of driver's licenses, as well as the renewals of PRDP and card collections,” said spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

It's affecting the licensing and testing centres in Rossburgh and Umdloti as well as provincial Transport's regional office in Pinetown.

This while the clock races for motorists who have until Sunday to change from their old number plates to the new ones ending with ZN.

Sibiya sais the department regularly settles its electricity and water bills.

“A PWI is responsible for the overall management of the payment of property rates on behalf of Department of Transport as a tenant. The MEC has indicated that our RTI Pinetown Licensing and Testing Centre is using a generator to provide a backup power.”

