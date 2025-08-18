Water curtailments to resume in KZN

That is according to uMngeni-uThukela Water.





The utility says the restrictions will affect eThekwini, Msunduzi, and uMgungundlovu municipalities.





It says the move ensures compliance with national water regulations and protects future supply from the uMngeni River system.





Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says although dam levels remain stable, it's crucial to plan for possible droughts.





He says municipalities will inform residents of specific restrictions closer to the time.





" This intervention is in keeping with the abstraction license conditions issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in which stipulate that, uMngeni-uThukela Water must not go above the set limits when abstracting water from dams.





"This is to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the system and to ensure water availability in times of flow or no rainfall. The curtailments will involve a percentage reduction in water supplied to the affected municipalities."





