WATCH:Rags and waste clog pumps, prompting Umhlanga beach closures
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The eThekwini Municipality has closed Umhlanga Main Beach
and Bronze Beach, north of Durban, for now, following a sewage pump station
failure.
WATCH: eThekwini Municipality has temporarily closed Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze Beach after a sewage pump station failure. Officials say rags and household waste clogged pumps at the Ohlange station. pic.twitter.com/rNTesX7TsV— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 10, 2025
The municipality says there has been a breakdown at the Ohlange Wastewater Pump Station.
The city has released a video showing workers pulling out the material that led to the failure.
Officials say the problem was caused by rags and household waste which were found to have blocked the pumps.
They have described the issue as another case of sewer infrastructure abuse adding that repair teams are still working to clear the blockage.
EThekwini says until normal operations are restored, 21 of the city's other beaches are open and safe for swimming.
