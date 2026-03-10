WATCH: ‘You are lying’ - tensions flare at Madlanga Commission

A heated exchange erupted at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday after lawyers for North West businessman Suliman Carrim accused the commission’s chairperson of appearing to have already made up his mind about their request for more time.





Tensions rose between chairperson Mbuyiseni Madlanga and Carrim’s legal team during arguments over a postponement application linked to new documents that emerged shortly before the day’s proceedings.





Carrim’s legal team requests postponement over late documents





Carrim’s counsel, Rafik Bhana, told the commission his team needed more time to study documents they believe are central to the line of questioning expected during Carrim’s testimony.





Bhana said the legal team had received additional material late the previous evening and again early on Tuesday morning, leaving them with little opportunity to properly consult their client.





He criticised what he described as the commission’s continued “drip-feeding” of documents to Carrim’s legal team.





Bhana told the commission that witnesses should not be expected to deal with complex financial information without adequate time to review it and take instructions.





“This is highly prejudicial to us,” Bhana said, adding that the legal team intended to bring a formal postponement application.





Evidence leader opposes delay as R2.12m payments come under scrutiny





The commission’s evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, opposed the request.





Chaskalson confirmed that a spreadsheet handed to Carrim’s legal team had been compiled between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday morning.





However, he argued that the information did not justify a lengthy delay in proceedings.





Instead, he proposed that the commission stand down briefly to allow Carrim and his lawyers to consult before questioning resumed.





According to Chaskalson, the issue arose because Carrim allegedly failed to disclose payments totalling more than R2 million made by one of his companies to Medicare24 Tshwane District.





“The witness was specifically asked to furnish a statement on the nature and extent of his relationship with Medicare24 Tshwane District,” Chaskalson told the commission.





He said the payments, amounting to about R2.12 million, should have been included in Carrim’s statement to the inquiry.





Chaskalson argued that Carrim’s legal team did not require several days to respond to questions about the payments and said a short consultation break would be sufficient.





Heated exchange between Madlanga and Carrim’s lawyers





The dispute escalated when Bhana suggested that Justice Madlanga appeared to have already decided not to allow a postponement application.





Madlanga immediately pushed back against the claim.





“I take strong exception to that,” the chairperson said, rejecting Bhana’s conditional apology for the remark.



