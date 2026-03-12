WATCH: Wentworth school evacuated after suspected gas leak

Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a school in Wentworth after a suspected gas leak was reported inside the building.

About 20 learners and a teacher have been treated for minor to moderate injuries at the premises on Major Culvert Street.

Paramedics say they were alerted on Thursday morning.

Wentworth school evacuated after suspected gas leak

Paramedics say several scholars complained of difficulty breathing, while others were treated for panic attacks.

One learner reportedly suffered a seizure. More than 1,000 pupils attend the school.

ALSO READ: Pupils taken to hospital following gas inhalation

Deputy chairperson of the student governing body Andre de Bruin said when he arrived, teachers were already escorting the children off the premises.

"There were children collapsing and crying, just total chaos."

He says there was a strong smell inside the school.

"It was like a benzene smell, and it was coming from the far end of the school."