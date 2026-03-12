WATCH: Wentworth school evacuated after suspected gas leak
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Authorities are investigating air pollution and safety concerns at a school in Wentworth, south of Durban following a suspected gas leak. At least 20 pupils and a teacher have been treated for breathing issues, panic, and seizures.
Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a school in Wentworth after a suspected gas leak was reported inside the building.
About 20 learners and a teacher have been treated for minor to moderate injuries at the premises on Major Culvert Street.
Paramedics say they were alerted on Thursday morning.
Wentworth school evacuated after suspected gas leak
Paramedics say several scholars complained of difficulty breathing, while others were treated for panic attacks.
One learner reportedly suffered a seizure. More than 1,000 pupils attend the school.
Deputy chairperson of the student governing body Andre de Bruin said when he arrived, teachers were already escorting the children off the premises.
"There were children collapsing and crying, just total chaos."
He says there was a strong smell inside the school.
"It was like a benzene smell, and it was coming from the far end of the school."
WATCH: Learners were evaluated from a Wentworth school after a suspected gas leak. About 20 learners and a teacher are being treated by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/lPqyc10Uye— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) March 12, 2026
Pupils and staff treated for breathing issues and panic
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, was at the school.
"Paramedics are dealing with multiple casualties that sustained breathing difficulties now whilst the advanced life support paramedics work to stabilise them on the scene.
“More ambulances are mobile to assist with the transportation. The fire department is in attendance and ensuring the safety of emergency personnel to work, and the school has been closed and evacuated for the day," says Jamieson.
Six children were taken to hospital.
Gauteng authorities investigate foul odour linked to pollution
Meanwhile, in Gauteng, officials say they've uncovered the source of a foul smell affecting parts of Johannesburg.
Residents in some areas have raised concerns about a persistent ‘rotten-egg’ odour since the weekend.
Authorities say the smell is linked to polluted air travelling from the Highveld Priority Area and industrial sites in Mpumalanga.
Data shows Johannesburg has recorded unhealthy levels of pollutants in recent years.
Experts warn these contribute to around 16,000 deaths annually in Gauteng.
