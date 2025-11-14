WATCH: Umlazi canal reconstruction to finish ahead of schedule

Transnet's technical lead, Buhle Mtongana, told the media on Thursday that his team has been working hard to complete the project before the deadline of November next year.





He said they have set their sights on finishing before Easter.





" Our target right now is to make sure that by the time we go for Christmas break; this whole canal is actually secured. If there's any rain that hits during our Christmas time, we're not at risk of water then overtopping, unless we get the same flood event that we got back in 2022."





The canal, which flows through Umlazi and into Cuttings Beach in Merebank, was severely damaged during the 2022 floods.





Since then, eThekwini has launched several multi-million-rand projects to repair roads, bridges, and stormwater systems affected by the disaster.





The Presidential eThekwini Working Group, on Thursday, inspected several projects under development in and around Durban.





It also received a progress report from Mtongana.





He said the Umlazi project has faced its fair share of challenges.





" We've had issues with stakeholder engagements, issues with the flooding, that continue to impact the work that we are currently doing.





"The canal itself, it remains live, so it still needs to carry the water down to the ocean. But in between that, we've had to put some temporary diversions to ensure that we work on one side."