WATCH: Tinley Manor River Mouth, Shaka’s Cove closed after mass fish kill

Hundreds of dead fish washed up near the river mouth between Sheffield Beach and Tinley Manor on the north coast.





More were seen floating or lying motionless in the water.





Community members raised the alarm on Thursday morning, reporting fish in visible distress and a growing number of carcasses along the shoreline.





Ian King visited Shaka’s Rock tidal pool on Friday morning and was hit by a strong smell.





" There are lots of dead fish there. It looked like two people from the municipality were picking up the fish. If you look in the deeper waters, the fish are lying at the bottom. So lots of dead fish."





Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says samples of the water and fish have been sent for testing.





It says that while it's too early to confirm the cause, the fish deaths could be linked to the recent high temperatures and low oxygen levels in the water.





ALSO READ: KZN fisherfolk hoping for SONA relief





Similar incidents were reported at two sites.





Ward 22 councillor Privi Makhan has urged members of the public to stay away from the affected area and not collect or consume any dead fish while investigations continue.





" I understand that it's a very emotive issue and an environmentally sensitive issue, but we are cautioning the public from entering the site and interfering with the site because there's a lot of investigative work that's unfolding there.





"But additionally, there's an opportunity now, so people are going to be picking up the dead fish and intending to either consume or sell it, and the public is discouraged from doing that."