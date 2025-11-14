WATCH: Singapore charges Australian man after Ariana Grande incident

Video clips, which have gone viral, show the man wrapping his arm around a shocked Grande before he jumps up and down and waves to the crowd.

Grande and other stars were attending the opening night of the film at Universal Studios in the city-state when the man, identified by court papers as Johnson Wen, 26, jumped a barricade and rushed the actor.

a Ariana com medo do Brasil e foi atacada na Europa KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK to rindo muito pic.twitter.com/UJMq7JulDE

Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo then rushes to her defence. The man is grabbed by security guards and dumped back over the barricade.

Wen was charged Friday with "being a public nuisance", Singapore court documents posted online showed.

Wen represented himself and said he would plead guilty, added the documents.

He is to appear in court again on Monday.

If sentenced, Wen faces a $1,500 fine, three months in jail, or both.

Singapore's public prosecutions office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The movie launch went ahead on Thursday night, with the movie cast huddling around Grande before continuing down the yellow carpet.

Grande, 32, began her career as a teen on Broadway before embarking on a hugely successful pop career.

At perhaps the height of her meteoric pop fame, in 2017, one of her concerts was bombed.

The Manchester Arena attack killed 22 people, wounded more than 1,000 and left Grande with PTSD.

