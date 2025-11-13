WATCH: SAPS probes criminal record tampering benefiting Sibiya associate

The explosive revelation came at a press briefing at the SAPS Headquarters in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

It's a day after Richard Bay resident, James Stuart Scharnick, laid charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice against Crime Intelligence boss, Dumisani Khumalo, accusing him of lying under oath at the Madlanga Commission.





Khumalo alleged at the commission that Scharnick was a bodyguard of Sibiya's and lent him a vehicle.





He labelled him a hijacker, who was convicted on 18 charges.





Scharnick says he's only been charged in one case.





On Thursday, Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detention, Anthony Gopaul, confirmed that they've done a physical inspection and found 18 cases against Scharnick just in KZN alone, which are a combination of carjacking and hijacking.





Gopaul says it seems he entered into a plea bargain with the state, and it seems the dockets were dealt with as one case.





"I will not attempt to indicate what would've informed the court at that time to enter into a plea, all these serious crimes against this particular accused, to the fine that he paid.





"So I'm producing to you members of the public and media that there are 18 such dockets. When you open these dockets, it is syndicated. There's a lot of compelling evidence that suggests a lot more than what the plea was made out to be."





Gopaul also addressed comments by Scharnick that he does not have a criminal record.





"On the 16th of January at 16:58 in the afternoon of that day, a particular employee of the South African Police Services went into the criminal record system and made some adjustments to the benefit of Mr Stuart. That's why Mr Scharnick is so confident to say there'll be nothing on the system."





Gopaul says they are not sure if this was done deliberately or by mistake.





He was asked which authority would have power over the Local Criminal Record Centre, to which he responded, Sibiya.