WATCH: Robbers blow up cash van near KwaMakhutha

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Two security guards have been injured after the cash-in-transit vehicle they were travelling in was blown up in the south of Durban.

Robbers blow up cash van near KwaMakhutha
Image / ALS Paramedics

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the attack happened on the M35 near KwaMakhutha on Friday.


"The roadway has been closed to allow authorities to investigate. At this stage, two security officers are being attended to with minor injuries, and SAPS is in attendance."


In a video shared by Jamieson, the cargo area of the cash van is seen blown open, with debris scattered across the road.


The scene is still active.


This is a developing story….

