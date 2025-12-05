WATCH: Robbers blow up cash van near KwaMakhutha

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the attack happened on the M35 near KwaMakhutha on Friday.





"The roadway has been closed to allow authorities to investigate. At this stage, two security officers are being attended to with minor injuries, and SAPS is in attendance."





In a video shared by Jamieson, the cargo area of the cash van is seen blown open, with debris scattered across the road.





The scene is still active.



