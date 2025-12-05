WATCH: Robbers blow up cash van near KwaMakhutha
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two security guards have been injured after the cash-in-transit vehicle they were travelling in was blown up in the south of Durban.
Two security guards have been injured after the cash-in-transit vehicle they were travelling in was blown up in the south of Durban.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the attack happened on the M35 near KwaMakhutha on Friday.
"The roadway has been closed to allow authorities to investigate. At this stage, two security officers are being attended to with minor injuries, and SAPS is in attendance."
ALSO READ: Durban police hunt CIT robber after deadly shootouts
In a video shared by Jamieson, the cargo area of the cash van is seen blown open, with debris scattered across the road.
The scene is still active.
WATCH: A cash transporting van has been robbed in KwaMakhutha in the south of Durban - KZN Tonight Podcast— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 5, 2025
🎥 ALS Paramedics pic.twitter.com/1G7hJDbnWB
This is a developing story….
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The first week of December with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 28 minutes ago
-
Shiven Bodasing the SA ice rink champ rising from courtroom duties to national skating success
Shiven Bodasing turns a simple visit to the ice rink into a record-break...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago