 WATCH: Protests at US embassy in Pretoria over US strike on Venezuela
WATCH: Protests at US embassy in Pretoria over US strike on Venezuela

Updated | By Cliff Shiko

A coalition of South African trade unions, political formations, and solidarity movements picketed outside the US embassy in Pretoria on Thursday following the attack on Venezuela.

Image / X / @SACP1921

After months of tensions, the US carried out a large-scale strike on the South American country last weekend.


President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, were captured during the operation and are being detained in the US.


They are accused of, among others, narco-terrorism.


The demonstrations come as the Venezuelan interior ministry says 100 people were killed in the US attack.


Newswatch is at the US embassy, where members of trade union federation Cosatu and other civil society organisations showed their solidarity with the people of Venezuela.


There was a strong police presence in and around the embassy, which is situated on Pretorius Street.


Gauteng ANC Co-Convener Panyaza Lesufi was also at the picket

