WATCH: Protests at US embassy in Pretoria over US strike on Venezuela
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
A coalition of South African trade unions, political formations, and solidarity movements picketed outside the US embassy in Pretoria on Thursday following the attack on Venezuela.
After months of tensions, the US carried out a large-scale strike on the South American country last weekend.
President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, were captured during the operation and are being detained in the US.
They are accused of, among others, narco-terrorism.
The demonstrations come as the Venezuelan interior ministry says 100 people were killed in the US attack.
Newswatch is at the US embassy, where members of trade union federation Cosatu and other civil society organisations showed their solidarity with the people of Venezuela.
There was a strong police presence in and around the embassy, which is situated on Pretorius Street.
Gauteng ANC Co-Convener Panyaza Lesufi was also at the picket
WATCH: Gauteng ANC Co-Convener Panyaza Lesufi arrives at the US Embassy in Pretoria for a picket by SACP, trade unions and civil society movements against US attack on Venezuela #Venezuela #VenezuelaProtest pic.twitter.com/zM74qiuXmE— Jacaranda FM Newswatch (@JacaNewswatch) January 8, 2026
WATCH: Protesters sing “Maduro is a man of peace and love”— Jacaranda FM Newswatch (@JacaNewswatch) January 8, 2026
SACP SG Solly Mapaila has arrived.#VenezuelaLibre #VenezuelaProtest pic.twitter.com/sHeTqQgOx4
Happening now| The SACP, led by General Secretary Comrade Solly Mapaila, is participating in the protest at the US embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with Venezuela.#HandsOffVenezuela— SACP (@SACP1921) January 8, 2026
8 January 2026 pic.twitter.com/FXVXoVxb8t
