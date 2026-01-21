WATCH: Protesters oppose proposed Eskom tariff hike outside NERSA offices

NERSA is considering a tariff hike for Eskom after a court ordered it to process the power utility's multi-year price determination application again.





The regulator admitted last year to having miscalculated the amount Eskom could recover, leaving it with a shortfall of about R76 billion.





Consumers could pay the price for the error through higher electricity prices, with tariffs potentially rising by 10 per cent.





The public has until Wednesday to submit comments to NERSA.





Earthlife Africa’s Ulrich Steenkamp believes the proposed tariff is simply exorbitant.





" Electricity is already an unachievable sustainable energy source here because it's already expensive for us, especially us working-class and poor people. The majority of our income is diverted to electricity units already."





Steenkamp also adds that Eskom’s initial application for a 36 per cent tariff shows little regard for whether people can afford electricity in their homes.





" The fact that it has already risen by 12.7% is just going to show that we have to really now choose between groceries or electricity. This is why we are demonstrating and raising our concerns."





The protesters have called on the government and the regulator to stop making the public pay for poor energy decisions and to prioritise affordable, people-centred solutions.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)