WATCH: N3 Pavilion crash closes freeway

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A critically injured man has been airlifted to hospital after his car collided with a truck in the N3 in the west of Durban on Friday.

Image / Supplied

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it appears the car slammed into the back of the truck just after the Pavilion off-ramp.


Details leading up to the crash are still unclear.


He says the freeway has had to be closed to allow a medical helicopter to land and take off. 


"The patient has been cut free from the wreckage by the fire department and has now been stabilised and placed on a ventilator on the scene.


“[He] is currently on his way to being loaded into the Netcare 911 medical helicopter where they'll take off to a level one trauma facility for the urgent care that the patient requires."


