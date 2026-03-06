WATCH: N3 Pavilion crash closes freeway

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it appears the car slammed into the back of the truck just after the Pavilion off-ramp.





Details leading up to the crash are still unclear.





He says the freeway has had to be closed to allow a medical helicopter to land and take off.





ALSO READ: Driver hands himself over after fatal KwaMashu scholar transport crash





"The patient has been cut free from the wreckage by the fire department and has now been stabilised and placed on a ventilator on the scene.





“[He] is currently on his way to being loaded into the Netcare 911 medical helicopter where they'll take off to a level one trauma facility for the urgent care that the patient requires."





ALSO READ: Meyer finds sports field used as depot during surprise inspection at Phoenix school





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)