WATCH: M19 traffic chaos as uMgudulu residents protest water crisis
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Residents from the uMgudulu informal settlement blocked the M19 near Reservoir Hills, protesting ongoing water supply problems and frequent pipe bursts. The demonstration caused major traffic delays as motorists were diverted.
A group of protesters near Reservoir Hills brought traffic on the M19 to a standstill on Wednesday morning. The busy route linking Durban to Pinetown was closed to traffic when community members lit fires during a protest over ongoing water supply problems.
It is understood the demonstrators are from the uMgudulu informal settlement.
Ward 23 councillor Alicia Kissoon says months of low pressure and repeated pipe bursts have left some areas without water supply.
She says they have on separate occasions reported the problem to the eThekwini Municipality.
Kissoon says residents along Varsity Drive and Hatfield Road are also affected.
ALSO READ: Msunduzi residents threaten protests over ongoing service delivery failures
"If you average it out, we've had a minimum of one burst every week since January, and this is not something new. This has been brought to the attention [of the department] in writing and in numerous phone calls.
“We cannot have residents going to these levels to get attention. This is a water crisis, and we need to listen. We need to deal with it immediately, not wait for residents to get to this point."
Durban - M19 Highway: #Protesting ROAD CLOSED https://t.co/BIttJb9tRh pic.twitter.com/4cKUvpi4wC— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) March 11, 2026
M19 protest causes road chaos
Motorist Nathaniel Wheatley says he was stuck in traffic.
"We were diverted through Reservoir Hills, which is a bit of a serious one because all of a sudden traffic coming down to a stop without much warning. But the frustration is that we have systems in place, or used to have systems in place, where there were signboards. Now they don't work anymore.
"So, it's just a bit of a frustration and extra distance. We don't have to travel with all the fuel prices that are going up."
A motorist heading towards Umhlanga from Westville says traffic crawled on Mountbatten Drive in Reservoir Hills, with delays of around 25 minutes during rush hour before vehicles reached eventually the M19 on-ramp.
For those travelling towards Pinetown, it was even slower, with heavy congestion stretching from Umgeni Road as traffic moved away from Durban.
Nkandla residents protest
Meanwhile, in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, residents protested on Monday over what they say are the poor conditions of local roads, and demanded urgent intervention by the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department.
Community members say routes, including the P16 and P90, need to be upgraded as they have been in a poor state for years.
They say it makes travel difficult and costly for motorists and have called on the KZN Transport Department to urgently intervene.
The department says it faces a road maintenance backlog of more than R20 billion across the province.
