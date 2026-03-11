WATCH: M19 traffic chaos as uMgudulu residents protest water crisis

A group of protesters near Reservoir Hills brought traffic on the M19 to a standstill on Wednesday morning. The busy route linking Durban to Pinetown was closed to traffic when community members lit fires during a protest over ongoing water supply problems.





It is understood the demonstrators are from the uMgudulu informal settlement.





Ward 23 councillor Alicia Kissoon says months of low pressure and repeated pipe bursts have left some areas without water supply.





She says they have on separate occasions reported the problem to the eThekwini Municipality.





Kissoon says residents along Varsity Drive and Hatfield Road are also affected.





"If you average it out, we've had a minimum of one burst every week since January, and this is not something new. This has been brought to the attention [of the department] in writing and in numerous phone calls.





“We cannot have residents going to these levels to get attention. This is a water crisis, and we need to listen. We need to deal with it immediately, not wait for residents to get to this point."