WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa sets out govt plans in SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation address under the Government of National Unity on Thursday evening.
Ramaphosa is expected to highlight key achievements of the 18-month-old GNU, which has faced a series of challenges since its formation in June 2024.
Ramaphosa will outline his priorities for 2026 before a joint sitting of Parliament and the country.
Here, he will highlight achievements since his last address in 2025 and flag the challenges he has experienced.
Jobs, poverty, water security, economic growth, municipal reform and trade relations are among the pressing issues South Africans want Ramaphosa to address during his speech.
This year’s State of the Nation Address will be delivered at 19:00.
