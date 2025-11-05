WATCH: KZN school torched, vandalised during exams
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Despite being vandalised and damaged by fire, a school in uMgungundlovu will press on with the writing of exams.
The Department of Education in KZN says parts of Mpolweni Secondary School near Wartburg were set alight and several classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged on Wednesday morning.
MEC Sipho Hlomuka has described the attack as a criminal and cowardly act targeting the future of children.
He says the school hall was not affected, allowing matric pupils to continue writing their exams as scheduled.
The department says such acts of sabotage not only rob pupils of limited resources but also drain its already stretched budget.
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says security at schools will be enhanced with the assistance of the police and Community Policing Forums.
“Mr Sipho Hlomuka has issued a stern condemnation following the shocking act of arson and vandalism at Mpolweni Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu District, where parts of the school were set alight and several classrooms and offices were forcefully broken into and damaged.
“MEC Hlomuka described the incident as a criminal and cowardly attack on the future of children, stating that such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Despite the damage, the school hall was not affected, and matric learners will continue writing their National Senior Certificate examinations as scheduled.
“The MEC affirmed that no criminal act will derail the province’s commitment to ensuring that examinations proceed without disruption. The MEC confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been assigned to prioritise the investigation, and the perpetrators will face harsh consequences, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages.”
