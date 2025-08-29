WATCH: KZN police officers suspended for matric dance escort

In a clip shared online, a group of police officers was seen taking a colleague's child to the event in a police van.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the officers were reportedly on duty at the time.





He says provincial police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has ordered an internal investigation and disciplinary action.





A financial audit has been launched to recover the cost of the fuel, time, and use of the vehicle.





ALSO READ: Santaco KZN blames KwaDabeka blockade for e-hailing confrontation





"Communities always complain that when they call police stations, they are told that there are no vans, whilst police officers are galavanting with state resources that are meant to serve the communities. Police are reminded to always be professional and protect the image of the organisation.





"The limited state resources should only be used for authorised official duties and anyone who is found to be misusing vehicles, stationery or any state property, will be met with the wrath of internal police disciplinary processes and a criminal charge which might even lead to dismissal."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)