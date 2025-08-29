 WATCH: KZN police officers suspended for matric dance escort
WATCH: KZN police officers suspended for matric dance escort

Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Officers in Estcourt, caught on video using a state vehicle to transport a pupil to a matric dance, have been taken off duty pending investigation. 

POLICE ESCORT STUDENT AT MATRIC DANCE
In a clip shared online, a group of police officers was seen taking a colleague's child to the event in a police van. 

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the officers were reportedly on duty at the time. 


He says provincial police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has ordered an internal investigation and disciplinary action. 


A financial audit has been launched to recover the cost of the fuel, time, and use of the vehicle.


"Communities always complain that when they call police stations, they are told that there are no vans, whilst police officers are galavanting with state resources that are meant to serve the communities. Police are reminded to always be professional and protect the image of the organisation. 


"The limited state resources should only be used for authorised official duties and anyone who is found to be misusing vehicles, stationery or any state property, will be met with the wrath of internal police disciplinary processes and a criminal charge which might even lead to dismissal."


