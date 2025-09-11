WATCH: KZN officials in Abaqulusi to quell electricity tensions
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Cooperative Governance officials in KwaZulu-Natal have descended on the Abaqulusi Municipality, where violent protests have erupted.
Cooperative Governance officials in KwaZulu-Natal have descended on the Abaqulusi Municipality, where violent protests have erupted.
Residents in Mondlo blocked roads with burning debris and rocks on Wednesday, two municipal offices were set on fire.
It's understood to be over the planned electricity load reduction in the northern KZN municipality.
ALSO READ: Chatsworth residents protest over ongoing water woes
MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he will engage directly with community members to hear their concerns.
Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila says the team will be accompanied by representatives from the municipality and Eskom.
"MEC Buthelezi has appealed for calm and encouraged residents to allow space for dialogue. The MEC has equally called upon the Abaqulusi Municipal leadership to be receptive to suggestions and solutions from the community.
"The MEC has urged Mondlo residents to express their views without breaking the law."
Municipal offices have been set on fire in Mondlo township after the IFP-run Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality unilaterally implemented a load reduction strategy without consultation - The News Box https://t.co/hAFsvrD7ur pic.twitter.com/BgRczNhKTd— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTracker8) September 10, 2025
A service delivery protest in Mondlo under the IFP-run Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTracker8) September 10, 2025
The community is annoyed after a load reduction of 8 hours per day was introduced - The News Box pic.twitter.com/jpf5v4YJXH
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: Organ donation gave Tanya Bothma the gift of life
Danny Guselli spoke to Tanya Bothma about her inspiring journey as a dou...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
KZN town emerges as semigration hotspot for South Africans
A specific town in KwaZulu-Natal is becoming a popular destination for t...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago