WATCH: KZN officials in Abaqulusi to quell electricity tensions

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Cooperative Governance officials in KwaZulu-Natal have descended on the Abaqulusi Municipality, where violent protests have erupted.

A frame grab taken from a video posted shows residents in Mondlo protesting / Image / X / @VehicleTracker8

Residents in Mondlo blocked roads with burning debris and rocks on Wednesday, two municipal offices were set on fire.


It's understood to be over the planned electricity load reduction in the northern KZN municipality.


MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he will engage directly with community members to hear their concerns.


Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila says the team will be accompanied by representatives from the municipality and Eskom.


"MEC Buthelezi has appealed for calm and encouraged residents to allow space for dialogue. The MEC has equally called upon the Abaqulusi Municipal leadership to be receptive to suggestions and solutions from the community.


"The MEC has urged Mondlo residents to express their views without breaking the law."


