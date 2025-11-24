WATCH: Flood rescue efforts continue as woman’s body retrieved
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman from a river in New Hanover.
Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzelwe Mzila, said disaster teams on Monday morning found the remains of one of the three people swept away by floods in Ward 2 of the Umshwathi Local Municipality.
"The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has today provided a critical update on the disaster response following the severe weather and flooding incidents that swept across the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday evening.
"MEC Buthelezi regretfully confirms that Search and Rescue teams have recovered the body of one of the three individuals who were swept away by the floodwaters in the New Hanover area. The deceased has been identified as a middle-aged female."
The Shiyabazali area in New Hanover is among the hardest hit after heavy downpours last night wrecked homes and roads, cutting off several communities.
Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman swept away by floods in New Hanover.— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) November 24, 2025
KZN Cogta says she is one of three people reported missing after last night’s heavy downpours destroyed homes and roads in Umshwathi. pic.twitter.com/GXl4sx68ee
Videos circulating on social media show torrents of water crashing through properties.
KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said many of the affected residents are believed to be foreign nationals.
" Last night [Sunday], alternative accommodation was provided, but unfortunately, most of the affected victims who are believed to be foreign nationals disappeared. But, the MEC emphasised that assistance will be given to the residents who are affected and that the MEC will spend the day here assisting the affected community."
