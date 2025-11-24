WATCH: Flood rescue efforts continue as woman’s body retrieved

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzelwe Mzila, said disaster teams on Monday morning found the remains of one of the three people swept away by floods in Ward 2 of the Umshwathi Local Municipality.





"The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has today provided a critical update on the disaster response following the severe weather and flooding incidents that swept across the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday evening.





"MEC Buthelezi regretfully confirms that Search and Rescue teams have recovered the body of one of the three individuals who were swept away by the floodwaters in the New Hanover area. The deceased has been identified as a middle-aged female."





ALSO READ: Homes destroyed, roads washed away in storm-battered uMshwathi: KZN Cogta





The Shiyabazali area in New Hanover is among the hardest hit after heavy downpours last night wrecked homes and roads, cutting off several communities.