WATCH: Ex-Durban special forces soldier accused of pub killing returns to court

Nicholas le Roux is charged with the premeditated murder of Taryn le Roux.





Defence attorney Waseem Hoffese read out Le Roux's affidavit in court, in which the 63-year-old says the State has a weak case.





He's urged investigators to use the full CCTV footage from the day of the shooting in September, and not select clips.





Le Roux says he lost his job after his arrest.





He says his three adult children rely on him emotionally and view him as a role model, and he also cares for a foster son he shared with his late wife.





Le Roux has told the court that if granted bail, he would try to get his job back, remain in the country, and surrender his passport.





He further alleges he is being victimised by family members and the media, saying he is being judged before trial.





The State is opposing bail.





Friends, family and supporters of Taryn have gathered at court, calling for no bail to be granted.