WATCH: Durban burglar strips down, greases up and slips through the cracks with valuables

The man recently targeted a fire protection equipment shop on Che Guevara Road in Glenwood.

Juanita Naidoo from Adriel Fire Supplies says the suspect gained entry after climbing over a neighbouring wall.

She says when they reviewed the CCTV footage, their shock turned to disbelief as they realised the thief was breaking into their building in the buff.

Video footage shared with Newswatch shows the naked man forcing his way inside and searching each room - opening cupboards, pulling out drawers and scattering paperwork across the floor.

Naidoo has described the incident as disturbing and deeply unsettling.

"He jumped over that fence and walked to the back of our building. It's there where he fully undressed himself. He then proceeded to the opposite driveway.

"He walked straight down there, and that is where our point of entry is into our building. The suspect greased his body and tried to foot his way through the design and pattern of the burglar gate.

"We say grease because there was a greasy substance that we found on certain surfaces that he had touched."

The Umbilo SAPS says cell phones, cash and a card machine were stolen.

WARNING: This video contains graphic visuals that may be disturbing to sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion advised.