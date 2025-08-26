 WATCH: Cash van hit by robbers in Ladysmith
WATCH: Cash van hit by robbers in Ladysmith

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for nine suspects linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in Ladysmith.

Spokesperson Robert Netshuinda says an armoured van with three guards was ambushed on the R600 Winterton Road on Monday night.


A gang travelling in an SUV opened fire on the vehicle.


"The suspects allegedly robbed security guards of their firearms before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” Netshuinda says. 


There are reports that a farmer was injured after being caught up in the crossfire.


