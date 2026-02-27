WATCH and LISTEN: KZN dairy farmers share heartbreak as FMD vaccine rollout begins

On Friday, Steenhuisen officially launched the country’s mass vaccination campaign in KZN, the epicentre of the outbreak.





One million vaccine doses arrived from Argentina over the weekend.





A total of 200,000 were delivered to the province on Wednesday to kick-start the provincial rollout.





The minister began his visit at Colbourne Dairy Farm near the Karkloof Nature Reserve, where vaccinations are already underway.





Strict biosecurity measures are in place, including roadblocks, tyre-spraying stations and controlled livestock movement.





The minister then met dozens of visibly tense and distressed farmers at the local country club.





Several accused the government of failing to act swiftly enough, arguing that delays in procuring vaccines have worsened the crisis.





Some told the minister the intervention had come too late to prevent severe financial losses.





Others pressed for clarity on compensation measures and called for dairy farmers to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.





Dairy farmer James Keene was among the first to address the minister, describing the impact of the disease on the animals and the heartbreaking decisions they've had to make.





" Have you been to a farm at all to actually see what's really happening there? When you see the cow walking along and you think you're starting to get over it and all of a sudden half the cows in one day cannot walk, literally, and then you think you're getting over it and hooves start peeling off to the point that you can actually put a tape meter almost right underneath the hoof into the front of the toe and you've got to cut all of that off.





"We've done about 500 cows in the last 10 days. Have you ever looked in the eyes of a cow when you've known it as a calf, and you have to put a bullet in the head, and they are lined up? It's the best option because they're suffering so badly."