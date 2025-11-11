WATCH | AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers to appear in Durban court

By mid-morning, the brothers arrived at the International Arrivals terminal at the King Shaka International Airport with their hands in cuffs and feet shackled.

They have been linked to two other cases, and police say that in total, the brothers will face 24 charges.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were escorted to King Shaka International from Eswatini on Tuesday morning to face charges in the murder cases of rapper, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and Tebello Motsoane.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande have been handed over by Interpol to the investigating team in the #AKA #Tibz murder case. They are being processed before Pillay will read them their rights. They will then be arrested, taken to Durban Central Station and then court @nushera pic.twitter.com/CpqKX1g01I

They smiled and talked to each other, paying no attention to the elite Special Task Force members who surrounded them.





There was a high deployment here with SAPS, saying the extradition process was an extremely sensitive matter, as they alleged the suspects are dangerous and professional hitmen.





They were handed over to the lead investigator in the AKA/Tibz murder case.





They were then taken into a little room and made to sit down while officers processed them, took their fingerprints, and formally placed them under arrest.





Human rights representatives and a senior state prosecutor from the Durban Magistrate's Court were also inside that room.





For safety precautions, officials in a separate room went through the luggage the brothers brought in and seized their phones and other gadgets.





The brothers will be escorted in a police Inyala under heavy security to the Durban Central Police Station before they make their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court later.





