Warning that SA in need of climate-resilient building regulations

Acting CEO Duncan Mutengwa says their job is to ensure building regulations keep people safe and are interpreted consistently across municipalities.

He says they're pushing for legislative provisions to regulate new building technologies that help the country adapt to climate change.

“We come in, therefore, as an entity that is responsible for ensuring standardisation in the interpretation of the legislation, but more so ensuring that the regulations themselves address issues of safety for this building.”

Mutengwa adds that many older buildings, especially in KZN, predate current regulations.

“Anything could have gone wrong in terms of those buildings, but the materials that were utilised in terms of construction, the quality of the engineers that were involved in terms of the design of those buildings. There are many factors that could have been involved in it, but that is exactly what we are trying to resolve.

“For any regulation to come into play, there has to be technology.”

However, new technologies will require updated rules to make compliance mandatory

The regulator is taking part in the 14th Annual Building Control Officers’ Convention being held at KwaDukuza Municipality.

The event, under the theme Innovating for Resilience, will tackle challenges in the built environment from the construction mafia to climate-related disasters and promote sustainable development.