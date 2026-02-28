Govt issues strong warning to farmers amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, confirmed that the illegal vaccines were intercepted with the assistance of the Border Management Authority (BMA).





He emphasized that using unauthorised vaccines could have serious consequences for both farmers and the national livestock sector.





"We had got wind of the fact that a vaccine was being imported illegally from Kenya. These vaccines contain strains that are not present in South Africa.





"Using them could undermine our entire vaccination programme, introduce new viral strains, and set us back in controlling FMD."





The minister explained that the circulating FMD strains in South Africa are SEP1, SEP2, and SEP3, while the Kenyan vaccines contain the O strain, which could trigger new outbreaks if misused.





He stressed that FMD is a state-controlled disease, and vaccines must only be administered through official channels to protect the national herd.





ALSO READ: Steenhuisen defends FMD vaccine rollout amid farmer backlash





South Africa is intensifying its fight against FMD after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak a National Disaster during his State of the Nation Address.





The government has already received the first batch of one million high-potency FMD vaccines from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina, with an additional five million doses expected in March.





"Vaccination has already begun in affected areas, but with this arrival we can accelerate protection across priority provinces and stabilise the livestock sector," said Steenhuisen.





"We’ve declared war on FMD, and these are the weapons we use, along with biosecurity, to win that fight."





Steenhuisen highlighted the importance of following government protocols, including quarantine measures, movement controls, and proper vaccination procedures.





He said private veterinarians registered under the Animal Diseases Act would assist in administering vaccines, helping to reach the target of immunising 80% of the national herd by year-end.





"Farmers must not procure or administer vaccines outside the official channels, irresponsible behaviour could lead to widespread contamination, new viral strains, and a serious setback for the entire sector."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)