Warning of damaging winds over parts of KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for areas between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says these conditions could make navigation at sea difficult.

A strong southerly breeze reaching near-gale force strength is expected in Durban.

Gumede says the winds could also affect small harbours, ports, and beachfront activities.

“The wind should have already started gusting from early this morning, and those conditions are expected to continue for most of the day, and the wind is only expected to start subsiding later this evening.

“We are forecasting average speeds of 20 knots, going up to 30 knots with the wind gust ranging between 35 knots, going up to 45 knots for today.”

