Warning over continued impact of nepotism on fraud, corruption in municipalities

The network's Professor Mpilo Ngubane addressed stakeholders at eThekwini's anti-fraud and corruption seminar at the ICC on Thursday.

The city says it has incurred significant financial losses due to unethical practices, some of which have resulted in the arrest of municipal employees.

Ngubane has identified corruption as the primary challenge facing local government.

He says the appointment of unqualified people has also had a significant impact.

“When it comes to HR practices, we also have a responsibility to ensure that those appointments that are there are done objectively and also fairly, and we also have to remove nepotism in the process.”

Speaking at the same event, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba vowed to be first in line should mayors and other government employees be required to undergo lifestyle audits.

Xaba believes the war against corruption will be won if lifestyle audits are made compulsory for officials.

But he warned that many government officials continue to resist these measures.

“If we start with a lifestyle audit, we know you perform. We know you now, we also know you after. We can then compare. The way it is so resisted by government officials is unbelievable. Even when it was said that all the officials in the supply chain management must be taken through the lifestyle audit.

“But I can tell you now, if you go to any of the government institutions and check how many have subjected themselves to that process, you would be disappointed as to the number of people who have come forward.”