Warehouse fire guts Hammarsdale industrial facility

A warehouse fire in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, has gutted part of an industrial facility at Coveway Industrial Park. Firefighters from eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services contained the blaze on Sunday, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring businesses.

eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services say the flames spread through large sections of the Inkulu Pipe Solutions facility.

What was damaged at the Hammarsdale warehouse?

The fire is believed to have started in the warehouse section where mining pipes were stored before rapidly sweeping through the property and destroying major assets, including a hyster machine, a company truck and two vehicles housed on site.

eThekwini Fire’s Sibusiso Dlamini says crews managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes and prevent it from spreading further.

“Our fire teams quickly deployed three water streams to contain the fire and to protect the surrounding companies,” he said.

Investigation launched into the cause

“We subsequently extinguished the fire. No person was reported injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown.”

Dlamini added that firefighters from five stations, including Pinetown, Hammarsdale, Cato Ridge and Gillitts, were called to assist with the operation.

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“In total, plastic pipes ranging from 16 millimetres to 1.2 metres in diameter were destroyed. The entire storage facility was gutted,” he said.

Authorities say investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

In other news

Authorities are also investigating air pollution and safety concerns at Umbilo Secondary School in Wentworth, south of Durban, following a suspected gas leak.

At least 20 pupils and a teacher were treated for breathing difficulties, panic attacks and seizures after a strong chemical smell spread through the school grounds.

Six children were taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident forced the evacuation of more than a thousand learners and the temporary closure of the school.

Fumes traced to nearby container-cleaning operation

Preliminary on-scene investigations conducted by fire and environmental health officials traced the odour by monitoring wind direction and conducting perimeter checks around the school.

Officials identified a nearby company where a container-cleaning operation involving ethyl acrylate was taking place.

Authorities believe fumes from the operation may have drifted towards the school during windy conditions.

The eThekwini Municipality says it is currently verifying the company’s compliance documentation and operating procedures.

Processes have also been initiated that could lead to legal action if any non-compliance is confirmed.

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City warns of possible legal action

The municipality’s Fire Regional Commander, Sibusiso Mkhulisi, says once the alleged source was identified, officials launched a full compliance investigation.

“We are conducting a full probe into the company’s practices, and if non-compliance is confirmed, we will act decisively with stricter legal measures,” he says.

Mkhulisi adds that response teams remained on site until conditions stabilised and continued working with the school to monitor the situation.

“Classes have resumed today following safety checks that confirmed the odour had dissipated,” he says.

The city says inspections and environmental sampling are continuing across the surrounding industrial area while authorities fast-track any enforcement measures, penalties or directives depending on the outcome of the investigation.

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