War room set up to tackle KZN human trafficking, illegal labour

There are claims that some 90% of textile workers in the industrial area near Mandeni are in the country illegally, sparking calls for intervention from the African National Congress and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).





The ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza Region says many of the 13,500 workers earn as little as R250 a week and are forced to work seven days without a break.





ALSO READ: 13 undocumented migrants in KZN make a run for it





In a high-level meeting on Wednesday, with Sibiya and Cosatu, the ANC vowed to tackle what it's labelled as “modern-day slavery” in the textile sector.





The meeting agreed to set up a “war room” to address human trafficking, illegal labour practices, and economic renewal in the area.





Reports suggest that some companies are using fake cooperatives to hide illegal operations and exploit workers.





Many of these employees are said to live inside factory premises under appalling conditions.





The ANC also slammed the Ithala Development Finance Corporation for failing to enforce compliance and allegedly selling land to criminal syndicates.





In response, Sibiya promised to involve Home Affairs, police, and trade authorities to protect workers.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)