Wanted murder suspect shot dead in Durban

Detectives, acting on intelligence, went to the Wiggins area on Thursday night, where the suspect is understood to have been hiding.





They say that as they entered the premises, the 20-year-old opened fire on them.





Officers returned fire, killing him.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says he was wanted for the murder of a man on Siyanda Road on Sunday.





"The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and four rounds of ammunition. Apart from the Wiggins murder, the suspect was also wanted for a string of house and business robbery cases, which he allegedly committed in the area of Cato Manor.





"He was previously arrested for cases of possession of an unlicensed firearm in 2024 and for attempted murder in 2023. The deceased suspect was previously convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. No police officer was injured during the shootout."





