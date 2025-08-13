Wanted cop killers gunned down in Inanda

Police who were following up on intelligence about the suspects' whereabouts were led to a house in Maplazini on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the duo was also wanted for attempted murder and a string of armed robberies.

He said officers instructed the suspects, aged 20 and 21, to open the door when they arrived at the house.

"The suspects responded with gunshots towards police officers from inside the house and police were left with no choice but to return fire in self-defence," said Netshiunda.

"A firearm whose serial number was filed off was found in the possession the suspects. No police officer was injured during the shootout."

