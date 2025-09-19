 VW, Mercedes-Benz recall vehicles
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Volkswagen has announced the recall of more than 300 of its Amarok bakkies.

VW
Image: Shannon Stapleton

The affected vans were manufactured between January and June 2025.


The carmaker says the recall is due to a possible loss of braking assistance. 


The recall comes a day after the National Consumer Commission announced faults in 102 Mercedes-Benz vehicles. 


The NCC said on Thursday that the recall of four EQE-295 and 98 GLC-254 models was due to an issue with the bolting of the steering wheel and rack.


The faulty Mercedes-Benz vehicles were manufactured between 2022 and 2025.


The consumer commission has urged affected motorists to contact authorised dealerships for inspection, repairs, or replacement.


