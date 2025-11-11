Vusi 'Cat' Matlala attempted murder case moved to High Court

Matlala, his wife, Tsakani, and three other accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter was transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg for centralisation of other cases.

Matlala faces several other charges, including the attempted murder of Pretoria taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and Seunkie "DJ Vettys" Mokubung.

He is also accused of being the mastermind behind an attempted hit on his ex-girlfriend, actor Tebogo Thobejane, in 2023.

Thobejane was shot near a popular Sandton establishment after gunmen opened fire on the car she was travelling in with her friends.

Matlala, Tsakani, and two alleged hitmen, Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana, face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The daughter of one of the alleged hitmen faces charges of money laundering.

Matlala, Mabusela and Kekana will remain in custody until January 29, 2026, while the other accused remain out on bail.

