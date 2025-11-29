Vryheid man who offered compensation in rape case handed life sentence

Prosecutors say the 61-year-old woman was threatened with a knife during the attack in her northern KZN home last year.





Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, who is with the NPA in the province, says the woman who identified the 40-year-old man as one of her neighbours, reported the incident to her daughter.





Ramkisson-Kara says when her daughter confronted the brother of the accused, they allegedly tried to settle the matter with a compensation letter.





ALSO READ: GBV convictions climb, but victims are still turned away at police stations, says activist





She says the woman went to the police instead, and the perpetrator was sentenced in the Nquthu Regional Court.





"Representing the state, Prosecutor Dan Motha told the court that the complainant was attacked within the sanctity of her home. He said that the complainant has suffered emotional and psychological scars because of the incident. The accused was convicted and sentenced accordingly. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.





"The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence, especially as South Africa commemorates the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. We hope that sentences of this nature reaffirm the NPA’s unwavering pursuit of justice."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)