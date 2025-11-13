‘Visible progress’ in eThekwini service delivery systems

Executive Director Sipho Cele is part of the team conducting inspections across Durban today.

He spoke on the sidelines at the Rivertown Precinct on Bram Fisher Road in the CBD.

The area was recently upgraded with a six-meter rock installation and a blue-painted pathway as part of an urban renewal project.

“Of course, you can’t resolve all these difficulties in two years, and therefore we are confident that we are registering some progress and some pathways that we are getting closer to delivering in the manner that we ought to be.”

Cele says billions of rand have already been spent to address critical service delivery challenges.

He says the group’s focus is on utilising existing resources more efficiently by implementing better systems to enhance delivery.

“We believe that the support that we have received thus far has enabled us to rework and re-examine our systems. But, during the period, we have had an injection of ideas from the National Treasury on how we can turn around our trading services, and there is a promise of an injection from the National Treasury over the next few years.”

