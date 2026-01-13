Viral eThekwini street sweeper raises outsourcing concerns

Last week, a video circulated on social media showing a street sweeper shoving a pile of dirt into a stormwater drain, sparking public outrage.

ALSO READ: eThekwini worker’s drain dump sweeps up online outrage

The municipality launched an internal assessment, which found the worker is employed by a contracted waste service provider.

The Movement’s Asad Gaffar says street sweeping should be the direct responsibility of the municipality.

“Secondly, let’s assume there was an official contract that was given out for street cleaning. Surely there should have been a briefing in terms of the contractors. These are the things that we are looking for, this is the requirement.”

He adds that the city only acted after the footage was widely shared online.

“This is not just one individual. This is happening across the city; it's happening everywhere, and we have highlighted this to the city. It’s only because the video went viral that they have now decided to take action. But other than that, it's a common trend amongst all or most of the street sweepers.”

Gaffar has urged residents to continue exposing service delivery failures on social media