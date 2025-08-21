Violence erupts during IFP march over uMkhanyakude shutdown

Tensions flared outside the municipal offices on Wednesday when members of the IFP staged a march, demanding that the doors be reopened.Municipal workers union Samwu is linking the month-long closure to a dispute between management and KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, following a decision to place the municipality under administration.Council Speaker Solomon Mkhombo maintains that the appointment of Bamba Ndwandwe was unconstitutional. He says Wednesday’s protest turned violent, with property damaged, adding that he was also allegedly attacked.





"They simply disregard the law. The NCOP has not approved the intervention; this is an abuse. Services collapse, but we are standing firm; we are not moving. They may break the gate; we will not cooperate with them.



"He may go in (but) he is going do the work on his own. We are waiting for the moment when the minister will step his foot and instruct the MEC to withdraw this illegal intervention."



Mkhombo denied being involved in locking the MEC out of the building last month.





Meanwhile, KZN Finance has pulled Treasury's support from the troubled municipality.

