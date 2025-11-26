Ongoing violence against KZN LGBTQIA+ community ‘cannot be ignored’

She has condemned the attack on a 34-year-old woman, near Harding, who was found murdered in her home in the Harry Gwala District last week.

Ibisi police are yet to establish if Delisiwe Msomi had been raped.

Boyce, who was informed about the Makhaleni incident over the weekend, says it is deeply disturbing.

She said early indications paint a heartbreaking picture of a young LGBTQIA+ community member whose life may have been taken in a cruel and inhumane manner.

She says these alleged acts reflect a broader societal issue that must be confronted, especially during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

“We condemn this, and we wish that the Msomi family during this time could get all the support from the community members, and the law enforcement must ensure that those who did this are brought to book.

“The 16 Days of Activism that we started must not be lip service. We must act in accordance with ensuring that we end gender-based violence and all those who are perpetrators are removed from our communities, that gender-based violence and femicide have no power when we are united.”