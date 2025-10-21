 VIDEO: One killed, another injured in Durban drive-by shooting
Updated | By Newswatch

One person has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban central. 

A drive-by shooting occurred on Tuesday morning on Argyle Road, Durban that left one man deceased. / Image / Supplied / ALS Paramedics

It's understood two people were travelling along Argyle Road when they were shot at - bringing their car to a halt on the bridge.


The roads going to towards Morningside were cordoned off on Tuesday morning. 


A white Hyundai riddled with bullet holes and shattered windows - with the one passenger still inside confirmed dead. 


ALSO READ: Cop behind bars for killing colleague in Mariannhill


On the floor, multiple circles were drawn marking each shot that had been taken. 


The survivor, believed to be the driver, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

