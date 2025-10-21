VIDEO: One killed, another injured in Durban drive-by shooting
Updated | By Newswatch
One person has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban central.
It's understood two people were travelling along Argyle Road when they were shot at - bringing their car to a halt on the bridge.
The roads going to towards Morningside were cordoned off on Tuesday morning.
A white Hyundai riddled with bullet holes and shattered windows - with the one passenger still inside confirmed dead.
On the floor, multiple circles were drawn marking each shot that had been taken.
The survivor, believed to be the driver, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
One deceased and one in critical condition following Durban CBD Shooting Incident.— AlsParamedics (@AlsParamedics) October 21, 2025
Turn up the volume for further details 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oJvHNxKM7m
