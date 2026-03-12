Video and Pics: Two dead after shootout, high-speed chase in Westville

One man was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, while another reportedly fell to his death while trying to jump over a wall in Westville, west of Durban. Police say the BMW had cloned number plates.

One man was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, while another reportedly fell to his death while trying to jump over a wall in Westville, west of Durban. Police say the BMW had cloned number plates.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a deadly shooting in Westville on Thursday morning. One person was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds at a petrol station on Harry Gwala Road (formerly Spine Road) near the N3. Another suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and fell to his death as he allegedly attempted to jump over a wall.

ALS Paramedics

The chase began on the M19 KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says events leading up to the shootout reveal that a white BMW with three occupants drove past private security officers on the M19. "When the guards followed, the vehicle’s occupants opened fire, sparking a high-speed chase that ended at the fuel station. ALSO READ: Durban rallies to support man stabbed in Thailand with fundraising run “One man was found dead inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, while another reportedly fell to his death while trying to jump over a wall at the fuel station,” says Netshiunda. Police confirmed the BMW had cloned number plates. The driver surrendered and was arrested, and two firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Paramedics wounded, suspects dead ALS Paramedics say its team rushed to the scene, and on arrival they were directed to a vehicle that was allegedly being chased by law enforcement when a shootout occurred. "It's believed that SAPS and security officials were chasing a vehicle believed to have been alleged suspects from the Pinetown area a shootout ensued. ALSO READ: M19 traffic chaos as uMgudulu residents protest water crisis "At this stage I can confirm two people have been declared deceased," said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. The area has been cordoned off as investigations continue. M13 closed after truck overturns Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Jamieson says a driver who was trapped in an overturned truck, in the west of Durban, has been rushed to the hospital. Emergency crews say a fully loaded truck overturned, coming to a rest on its side on the M13 in Fields Hill. Images circulating on social media show the truck’s load scattered across the roadway. Jamieson says three occupants were found to have suffered injuries, with the driver found to be trapped in the wreckage.





ALS Paramedics

The eThekwini Fire Department was dispatched to the scene where firefighters used heavy machinery to free the driver. “Whilst the patient was being cut free, medics worked to stabilise him in the vehicle,” said Jamieson. Once freed, all three occupants were stabilised on the scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital. The cause of the incident is not yet known. The M13 heading towards Durban after Pioneer Road has been closed to traffic and motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.

ALS Paramedics

Find us on social media Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)