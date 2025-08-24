Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe dies at 75
Award-winning actress Nandi Nyembe has died at
the age of 75.
The Nyembe family and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, confirmed the veteran film and TV star's passing in a statement on Saturday night.
The legend had been wheelchair-bound due to her deteriorating health.
She brought to life some of the most iconic characters, including her roles in Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, and Soul City, leaving behind a remarkable 53-year legacy in television, film, and theatre.
Her grandson, Jabulani Nyembe, said the actress was everything to their family.
Minister Gayton Mckenzie has described the veteran as a treasured icon.
