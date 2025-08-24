Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe dies at 75

The Nyembe family and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, confirmed the veteran film and TV star's passing in a statement on Saturday night.

The legend had been wheelchair-bound due to her deteriorating health.

She brought to life some of the most iconic characters, including her roles in Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, and Soul City, leaving behind a remarkable 53-year legacy in television, film, and theatre.

Her grandson, Jabulani Nyembe, said the actress was everything to their family.

Minister Gayton Mckenzie has described the veteran as a treasured icon.

