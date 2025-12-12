Verulam temple collapse: At least two dead, three trapped as massive rescue operation unfolds
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Heavy machinery, including a large crane, has been transported up the hill at the site of a temple collapse in Verulam, north of Durban.
Disaster, search and rescue teams are huddled together at the foot of the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe as they try to map out how to reach the people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble on Friday.
IPSS Medical says at least two people died, while three workers are still under the rubble.
Four distressed and traumatised people, covered in dust and with torn clothes, emerged from the side of the structure as emergency crews worked against the clock to rescue those still believed to be trapped underneath.
Paramedic vehicles have been brought in to treat the survivors who seemed to have managed to make their way out.
Rescue teams say the operation remains extremely delicate as they assess how to cut through tonnes of concrete and steel without causing further collapse.
One of the workers who was levelling concrete on the last floor when the temple collapsed says no one screamed for help. pic.twitter.com/cbVekoebNy— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 12, 2025
Relatives of the trapped workers have gathered near the site.
Many were emotional and anxious as they waited for updates, while others made urgent calls to family members for information.
Eight injured workers have already been taken to the hospital after being pulled from the rubble.
The collapse happened during what is said to be a construction of the four-storey extension project at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection.
A concrete truck was also found on the scene when emergency responders arrived.
The temple only opened last year and has been undergoing ongoing development since then.
