Verulam temple collapse: At least two dead, three trapped as massive rescue operation unfolds

Disaster, search and rescue teams are huddled together at the foot of the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe as they try to map out how to reach the people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble on Friday.





IPSS Medical says at least two people died, while three workers are still under the rubble.





Four distressed and traumatised people, covered in dust and with torn clothes, emerged from the side of the structure as emergency crews worked against the clock to rescue those still believed to be trapped underneath.





Paramedic vehicles have been brought in to treat the survivors who seemed to have managed to make their way out.





Rescue teams say the operation remains extremely delicate as they assess how to cut through tonnes of concrete and steel without causing further collapse.



