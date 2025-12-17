Verulam temple collapse: No approved building plans

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and several other officials held a briefing in Mayville on Wednesday on the disaster.





Five people were killed and six others injured when a multi-storey structure that was under construction collapsed last Friday while concrete was being poured.





Macpherson says preliminary findings point to a sudden structural failure, possibly triggered by formwork giving way under wet concrete.





"Rescue personnel further reported that the concrete encountered on site appeared friable, which will require further forensic testing as part of the investigation. For those that were there, you would have noticed that the concrete was quite powdery in what we saw.





"Of particular concern are preliminary indications from the relevant authorities that no approved building plans were submitted [and] that no construction permits were issued."





He says early assessments also raise concerns about substandard concrete and poor reinforcement.





The site has now been declared a crime scene and handed over for criminal and labour investigations.





Macpherson says those responsible will be held accountable.





