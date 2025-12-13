Verulam temple collapse death toll rises to four

Officials resumed an operation at the site in Redcliffe early morning after a four-storey structure that was under construction at the temple collapsed on Friday.It was confirmed by KZN Cogta that the death toll has risen to four."Emergency services remain on site working tirelessly alongside multi-disciplinary teams to intensify risky operations."The search continues for possible further entrapments," said the department's spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila.IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick earlier told Newswatch that the team had been working to cut away at a thick, reinforced concrete slab trying to get to the victims.Meyrick says the three bodies have been handed over to police, while they continue rescue operations."IPSS Search and Rescue alongside Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue, SAPS Search and Rescue Ethekwini Fire and SZA remain on scene at the structural collapse in Verulam.

"At this time, several bodies have been recovered. SAPS has taken over the scene."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)