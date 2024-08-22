Verulam residents ‘reeling’ from spike in crime
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Verulam Civic Association says the community is reeling from a recent spike in violent crimes.
The most recent incident took place this week when a 42-year-old man was shot and killed in his Trenance Park home.
Police have launched a murder probe.
The association's Vish Roopnarain says people are scared.
"Every day, there are serious and violent crimes taking place, hijackings, murders, armed robberies in the CBD. Crime is really gone out of hand."
Roopnarain says local police are underequipped.
"The government needs to come and audit the station and provide more resources. However, the resources that are there are not utilised fully, and metro police are also supposed to be assisting in crime, and they are now in Verulam.
"So, they need to be brought on board to assist SAPS, and a serious review of resources needs to be done."
