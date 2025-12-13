Verulam collapse exposes safety failures - Cosatu

At least four people have died, while rescue and recovery efforts continue on site despite inclement weather conditions after a four-storey building next to a temple collapsed in Redcliffe on Friday.Eight people were initially taken to hospital.Five survivors were later rescued with minor injuries.The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says preliminary reports indicate that no building plans were ever approved for the structure that collapsed."The municipality will formally hand the matter over to the Department of Employment and Labour and will continue to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to provide information that may assist the investigation."





Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says the tragedy mirrors the 2023 George building collapse in the Western Cape, warning that little has changed when it comes to enforcing workplace safety standards.



She has called for a thorough and transparent investigation, and criminal charges against anyone found responsible.



"The departments of Employment and Labour must ramp us its inspections of all construction sites and shut down those failing to comply fully with the occupational health and safety and other labour laws."





