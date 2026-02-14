Venezuela frees 17 political prisoners before amnesty law

The amnesty law, if enacted, is expected to cover all charges brought against dissidents who opposed the rule of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez over the past 27 years.

"Under the Amnesty Law, 17 people deprived of their liberty in Zona 7 are being released at this moment," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez wrote on social media, referring to the detention center in capital Caracas.

He called for Venezuelans to "continue this path of peace for the construction of democratic coexistence."

Rodriguez did not publish the names of those released.

Lawmakers on Thursday postponed its adoption after failing to reach an agreement on how to apply it.

They agreed to continue the debate on February 19.

The amnesty legislation covers charges of "treason," "terrorism" and spreading "hate" that were used to lock up dissidents, according to the bill text.

- US pressure -

The bill is the centerpiece of the reforms undertaken by acting President Delcy Rodriguez since Maduro's capture by US special forces in a deadly January 3 raid on Caracas.

It aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression.

Rodriguez, the sister of parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez, took Maduro's place with the consent of US President Donald Trump, on condition that she toe his line.

The United States has taken over control of Venezuela's oil sales, with Trump vowing a share for Washington in the profits.

The Trump administration has also pressured Rodriguez to release political prisoners.

The amnesty legislation under debate would potentially see hundreds of activists still behind bars walk free.

As the post-Maduro transition takes hold, the fear instilled by the state is beginning to dissipate.

Thousands of opposition supporters had poured into the streets of Caracas ahead of the debate over the bill to demand the release of all remaining political prisoners.

Members of the National Assembly backed the bill on a first reading last week and were expected to adopt it on Thursday after a second reading.

But it hit a snag, with pro-government and opposition lawmakers clashing over an article requiring would-be beneficiaries to appear in court to request amnesty.

According to the NGO Foro Penal, which advocates for inmates in Venezuela, 431 political prisoners have received conditional release and 644 remain behind bars.

