Venezuela buries victims of US attack, demos demand Maduro return

Government loyalists have held daily demonstrations since January 3, when US forces nabbed Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a bombing raid on Caracas and took them to face trial on drug charges in New York.

"Nico, hold on, the people are rising!" protesters chanted, in the sun and rain during their three-kilometer trek through downtown Caracas.

"Trump, give us back Nico!"

"Our president is innocent, our president is a working man, a man of the people," said Nancy Ramos, a 58-year-old community leader dressed in military fatigues and a red beret, her eyes brimming with tears as she spoke to AFP.

"We do not agree with their taking him away like that and planning to try him in another country, because his country is Venezuela," she added, clutching two figurines of Maduro and Flores.

Marchers mourned the dozens of people authorities say were killed in the raids and they voiced fears of further attacks.

"The imperialists showed up with bombs. They killed soldiers and civilians," said Tania Rodriguez, a 57-year-old retiree.

She said she marched "with pain, even with fear, but we go on with honor. We go on with courage."

The opposition has kept a low profile in Venezuela since Maduro's capture, with an emergency decree outlawing public praise for the US action.

ALSO READ: South Africa denounces ‘illegal’ US raid on Venezuela at UN emergency session

The Venezuelan military on Wednesday released videos of funerals for soldiers killed in the US operation, with dozens of grieving relatives and coffins draped in Venezuelan flags.

Bouquets and wreaths, along with photographs of the dead, adorned the caskets, escorted by uniformed troops in formation.

At least one civilian and 55 Venezuelan and Cuban soldiers were killed in the January 3 attack, according to official tolls from the two countries.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday declared seven days of mourning for the victims.

"The images of the bodies pierced my soul, but I know they were martyred for the good of this republic," Rodriguez said.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez accused the United States of killing Maduro's security detail "in cold blood."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)